Washington [US], April 25 (ANI): Actress Lauren Graham, who is best known for portraying Lorelai Gilmore on the comedy drama TV series 'Gilmore Girls', has joined the cast of 'Reminders of Him', Universal Pictures' adaptation of the novel by 'It Ends With Us' author Colleen Hoover.

She will be starring alongside Maika Monroe, Tyriq Withers, and Rudy Pankow, reported Deadline.

'Reminders of Him', which was first published in 2022, is the story of "Kenna Rowan (Monroe), a young mother who returns to her hometown after serving five years in prison for a tragic accident. Determined to reunite with her daughter, who is being raised by her late boyfriend's parents, Kenna faces judgment and resistance from the community, but nonetheless fights for redemption, forgiveness, and a second chance at love and motherhood," as reported by Deadline.

Graham plays Grace Landry, the mother of Kenna's late boyfriend, Scotty.

'Reminders of Him' is an upcoming romantic drama film directed by Vanessa Caswill, from a screenplay by Colleen Hoover and Lauren Levine, according to Deadline.

Lauren received fame for her portrayal of Lorelai Gilmore on The WB series 'Gilmore Girls', for which she was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress - Television Series Drama, and for playing Sarah Braverman on the NBC drama series Parenthood (2010-2015).

She starred in movies including Sweet November (2001), Bad Santa (2003), The Pacifier (2005), Because I Said So (2007), Evan Almighty (2007), and Max (2015). In 2013, Graham published her debut novel with Ballantine Books, Someday, Someday, Maybe.

In 2016, Graham reprised her role on a Gilmore Girls Netflix revival miniseries, A Year in the Life and published a memoir, Talking as Fast as I Can. (ANI)

