Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], March 7 (ANI): Bollywood actors Salman Khan was among those who performed at a special event hosted during the grand pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant for employees of the extended 'Reliance Parivaar' at the Reliance Township in Gujarat's Jamnagar city.

Glimpses from the gala event are seen in a video. Salman Khan could be seen performing on stage to his hit tracks and singer Arijit Singh was seen belting out soulful tracks.

Also Read | Dolly Sohi Passes Away Due to Cervical Cancer: From Kumkum Bhagya to Jhanak, All About the Late Actress' Popular TV Shows.

https://x.com/ANI/status/1765971758769684548?s=20

Earlier, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani spoke on the pre-wedding function of her son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant.

Also Read | Shaitaan Movie Review: R Madhavan’s Sinister Act Holds Ajay Devgn-Jyotika’s Spooky Thriller Together Before It’s Undone By a Weak Finale (LatestLY Exclusive).

While talking about her son's wedding, she mentioned, "When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes - first, I wanted to celebrate our roots. Jamnagar holds a special place in our hearts and has profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from, it's where Mukesh and his father built the refinery, and I started my career by converting this arid and desert-like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community."

"Second, I wanted the celebration to be a tribute to our arts and culture and a reflection of our heritage and culture created by the hands, hearts and hard work of our talented creative minds. Sanskriti aur parampara ye neev hai Bhartiye sabhyata ki aur is prachin aur pavitra Bharat bhumi ko main dil se naman karti hu."

Celebs and noted personalities from across the world had congregated in Gujarat for the festivities. Among the guest list were Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar and famous sports personalities such as MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar. "

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)