Panaji (Goa) [India], August 10 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant inaugurated the 14th edition of the Goa Marathi Film Festival in Panaji on Saturday, August 9.

The CM was present at the inauguration ceremony alongside many other delegates and celebrity guests like Mahesh Manjrekar and Mrinal Kulkarni.

He also took to his official social media handle and shared pictures from the event, celebrating the essence of Marathi cinema.

"I congratulate the organiser, Mr. Sanjay Shetye, for this vibrant celebration of Marathi cinema. I wholeheartedly welcome all the film enthusiasts, artists, directors, and dignitaries who have come to Goa for this festival. Your presence enriches our cultural heritage and inspires our creative community," CM Sawant wrote.

He further highlighted how the coastal state has been working toward developing its film industry and ecosystem to make it a hub for creative talent, cultural exchange, and excellence in filmmaking.

"Such festivals not only bring the joy of outstanding films but also foster a robust ecosystem. Heartfelt best wishes to this festival and wishes for celebrating the magic of cinema for many years to come!" he added.

Besides the inauguration, the Goa Chief Minister also presented the Lifetime Achievement Award 2025 to veteran actor Mohan Agashe.

"From the stage to the silver screen, Dr. Agashe's powerful performances and unwavering commitment to the arts have left an indelible mark on the world of storytelling," read a post by the festival's official social media handle.

The two-day film festival has been organised by the Vinson Group, promising star-studded pure cinematic magic with the screening of over 20 films, said organiser Sanjay Shetye.

Eight films will have their world premiere at the festival. Also, an AI workshop on filmmaking will be held.

The Goa Marathi Film Festival will be held on August 9 and 10 at INOX Panjim and Maquinez Palace. (ANI)

