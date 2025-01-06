Golden Globes 2025 will always remain special for actor Jodie Foster as she bagged the prestigious award for her performance in True Detective: Night Country. On Sunday night, Jodie Foster won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series for her portrayal as police chief Liz Danvers in the show. The award was presented to her by Seth Rogen and Catherine O'Hara. Golden Globe Awards 2025 Moments: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner All Loved Up (Pics and Video).

While accepting the award, Foster said,"The greatest thing about being this age and being in this time is having a community of all these people, especially you, Sofia."

Jodie Foster Secures Best Actress Award for Limited Series

Cheers to Jodie Foster for taking home the #GoldenGlobes award for Best Female Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture for True Detective: Night Country! 🥂 pic.twitter.com/Z5kvusyvMQ — Golden Globes (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2025

On Foster's way up to the stage, Vergara screamed to the HBO star, "Give me one!"

Foster proceeded to thank Night Country's "wonderful, beautiful" showrunner, writer and director Issa Lopez, costar Kali Reis and the Indigenous people who inspired the show's story. "They changed my life and hopefully they'll change yours," Foster said.

She also shouted out her kids and wife Alexandra Hedison, as per People. "I just want to thank my family," Foster said. "Because Kit, my scientist son, and Charlie, my actor son who's starting his career, hopefully you understand the joy, such joy, that comes from dong really hard, meaningful, good work. So my boys, I love you, and this, of course, is for you. And the love of my life, Alex, thank you forever." Golden Globe Awards 2025: Jeremy Allen White Wins Best Actor in Comedy for ‘The Bear’.

The series followed Danvers as she attempted to figure out what happened to eight missing men who worked at the Tsalal Arctic Research Station in Ennis, Alaska, alongside her partner Evangeline Navarro (Reis).