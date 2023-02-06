Los Angeles [US], February 6 (ANI): Harry Styles has won the most prized Grammy trophy! Harry has won the award for 'Album of the year' for his album 'Harry's House'!

He won against big names - 'Abba' - Voyage, Adele - 30, Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti, Beyonce - Renaissance, Mary J Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous, Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days, Lizzo - Special, Coldplay - Music of the Spheres.

"I think on nights like tonight, it's important for us to remember there is no such thing as best in music," Harry said while accepting the award.

"This is really really kind, I'm so so grateful...this doesn't happen to people like me very often", he added.

This is Harry's second Grammy this year, he earlier won 'Best Pop Vocal Album' for his album 'Harry's House'.

His album 'Harry's House' was nominated in six categories - Record of the Year ("As It Was"); Album of the Year (Harry's House); Song of the Year ("As It Was"); Best Pop Solo Performance ("As It Was"), a category he won at the 2021 GRAMMYs; Best Pop Vocal Album (Harry's House); and Best Music Video ("As It Was").

Harry Styles accepted the award wearing a cropped off-white blazer layered over a sequin vest-like top and camel-coloured pants.

Harry earlier made a red carpet appearance in a glittery rainbow jumpsuit. With the low neckline, Harry flaunted his body full of tattoos and looked quite hot!

Meanwhile, Beyonce has scripted history by shattering the record for the singer with the most Grammy Awards.

Beyonce won the award in 4 categories - Best Dance/Electronic Album, Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song awards. (ANI)

