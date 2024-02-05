Singer Taylor Swift created history at the Grammys 2024 by becoming the first person to win Album of the Year four times. The American artiste bagged the award for "Midnights". Jon Batiste, Boygenius, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Janelle Monae, Olivia Rodrigo, and SZA were the other nominees in the coveted category, People reported. In her acceptance speech, Swift gave a shout-out to her friends Jack Antonoff and Lana Del Rey. "I get to work with one of my best friends who is not only one of my best friends but also a once-in-a-generation producer. That's Jack Antonoff. I'm so lucky," she began. She added, "But I think so many female artists would not be where they are and would not have the inspiration they have if it weren't for the work that (Lana has) done. I think she's a legacy artist, a legend in her prime right now. I'm so lucky to know you and to be your friend." Grammys 2024: Taylor Swift Wins Best Pop Vocal Award for ‘Midnights’, Announces New Album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’.

Swift also noted the things that bring her the most joy in the industry. "I would love to tell you that this is the best moment in my life. But I feel this happy when I finish a song or when I cracked the code to a bridge that I love or when I'm shot listing a music video, or when I'm rehearsing with my dancers or my band or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show," she said, teasing the 2024 start of The Eras Tour next week. "For me, the award is the work. All I want to do is keep being able to do this. I love it so much. It makes me so happy. It makes me unbelievably blown away that it makes some people who voted for this award, too. All I want to do is keep doing this. So thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to do what I love so much," Swift concluded. Grammys 2024 Winners: Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Theron Thomas and More Win Big at 66th Annual Awards - See Full Winner List.

Taylor Swift Wins Album of the Year for the Fourth Time:

"Midnights" is Swift's 10th studio album. The pop star was also nominated for record of the year, song of the year, best pop solo performance, best pop duo/group performance and best pop vocal album. She also clinched the award for the Best Pop Vocal Album for "Midnights" this year.