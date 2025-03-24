Washington [US], March 24 (ANI): Singer and songwriter Grimes shared that she was recently diagnosed with both autism and ADHD. She shared her health update on the social media handle.

Taking to X, she posted health news in a long message while calling out "mental health accounts" that she considered "extreme info hazards" on the platform, reported People.

"Got diagnosed w ADHD / autism this year and realized I'm prob dyslexic which is why I can't spell at all without spellcheck," wrote Grimes.

"I feel like, had we known this when I was a child, I would have worked so much less hard, been on drugs, and so many of the weird obsessions and motivations I had would have been seen as pathological and I could have written off certain things that were very hard for me but I'm glad I overcame them," she added, as per the outlet.

The singer-producer born Claire Elise Boucher then wrote that her ADHD symptoms were "infinitely worse when I wasn't an avid reader," writing that those "trying to pathologize one of the best things a child can do to help with ADHD" is "so dark." Her note came in response to another X user who called "excessive reading" in children a "sign of dissociation," reported People.

The American Psychiatric Association notes that symptoms of ADHD -- an abbreviation for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder -- include inattention, hyperactivity and impulsivity, reported People.

"I think the nature of this uninformed social media mental health subculture is really a big concern," Grimes wrote. "Some are great ofc but a lot of these seem explicitly anti-civilizational and geared towards making people worse."

Grimes has been candid about her health in the past, revealing in a 2019 interview for a fashion campaign that she had part of her eyeball removed to improve her seasonal depression. At the time, the musician shared in an Instagram video for her Adidas by Stella McCartney team-up that the decision was part of her "360 approach" to her overall wellness, reported People. (ANI)

