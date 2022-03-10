Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI): After featuring in several music videos including 'Mazaa' and 'Tumse Pyaar Karke', actor Gurmeet Choudhary has once again come up with a new song titled 'Kuch Baatein'.

The love ballad is sung by none other than Payal Dev and Jubin Nautiyal.

Also Read | Pete Davidson To Play 'Fictionalised Version of Himself' in New TV Comedy Series.

Talking about the song, Payal said, "The beauty of 'Kuch Baatein' lies in its simplicity. The music video too follows a very sweet love story set in a quaint setting up north."

Gurmeet, too, expressed his views about 'Kuch Baatein'.

Also Read | Dog Movie Review: Channing Tatum's Road Trip Film is a Heartwarming Journey That Any Dog Lover Will Enjoy! (LatestLY Exclusive).

"This song takes you back to your childhood and growing up years and everyone will relate to it at some level," he shared.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the latest track also features Musskan Sethi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)