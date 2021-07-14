Washington [US], July 14 (ANI): Before her album is released on August 27, singer-songwriter Halsey will bring 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power' the film to theaters on August 3.

As per Variety, the 26-year-old singer, known for her visuals, is taking her first dive into film with the IMAX presentation.

Collaborating with director Colin Tilley, who she previously worked with on videos for 'Without Me' and 'You Should Be Sad', Halsey wrote the film.

A trailer for the film was also released by Halsey on her social media handles.

"This film is about the lifelong social labyrinth of sexuality and birth," the trailer said in the opening. "The greatest horror stories never told were buried with the bodies of those who died in that labyrinth."

Earlier this month, Halsey announced her forthcoming fourth album with an unveiling of the album cover art at The Met Fifth Avenue in New York City.

"This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth," she explained at the time in an Instagram post.

She added at the time, "My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being."

Halsey is currently pregnant with her first child and has been open about her journey to motherhood given the difficulties she's faced as someone with endometriosis.

'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power' was written by Halsey with Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross producing.

Reznor and Ross won both the Oscar and Golden Globe for best original score for 'Soul' this year, sharing it with Jon Batiste, who separately composed the jazz sections.

They had also won an Emmy last year for the score of 'Watchmen', adding to a list of awards that began with their kudos for 'The Social Network' in 2010. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)