Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI): A fire broke out in a hotel during a wedding ceremony in Bhopal on Sunday night.

Fire trucks were on scene, and the fire was successfully extinguished; no loss of life was confirmed by authorities.

According to Assistant CP Aditya Raj Singh Thakur of Berasia Ganj, fire trucks and police responded quickly to the scene after receiving information about the incident. An investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway.

Berasia Ganj Assistant CP Aditya Raj Singh Thakur said, "As soon as the information about the fire was received, fire trucks and police reached the spot. The fire has been extinguished. There has been no loss of life. An investigation into the causes of the fire will be conducted."

An eyewitness told ANI," There was a wedding happening here. The Varmala (garland exchange ceremony) was going on. It happened during the Varmala ceremony. Nobody has been injured. There has been no harm to anyone."

Another eyewitness said, "Well, yes, there was one or two explosions due to a cylinder. But no one has been harmed; everyone is safe. At least four to five hundred people were there. Everyone else is safe."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

