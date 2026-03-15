Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 15 (ANI): Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu visited the revered Tirumala Venkateswara Temple on Sunday to offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara. The visit took place at the shrine managed by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, located in Tirumala.

Sandhu, who represented India and won the Miss Universe title in 2021, arrived at the temple to participate in the darshan ritual.

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For the spiritual visit, she opted for a monochromatic off-white traditional suit paired with a matching dupatta. The outfit was accentuated by a gold Gota Patti lace border, giving the ensemble a classic and elegant look.

On the same day, Tamil and Malayalam film actress Malavika Mohanan also visited the shrine with her family. The actor chose a pale pink anarkali-style suit for the occasion.

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The long-sleeved top featured delicate mirror-work or sequin embellishments scattered across the bodice and sleeves. She completed the look with a light pink semi-transparent dupatta draped gracefully over her shoulders during the darshan.

Meanwhile, Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy also offered prayers at the temple the same day under the arrangements of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

Located atop the seventh peak of the Seshachalam Hills, the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple is one of the most revered Hindu shrines in the country. Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, also widely known as Balaji, the centuries-old temple draws millions of devotees from across India and around the world every year.

The shrine has also seen several celebrity visits in recent days. Earlier this month, on March 6, actor Janhvi Kapoor visited the temple to begin her 29th birthday celebrations on a spiritual note. Kapoor undertook the traditional pilgrimage route starting from Alipiri and reached Tirumala early in the morning. She walked barefoot during the journey before offering prayers at the temple. (ANI)

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