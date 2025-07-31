Washington DC [US], July 31 (ANI): Harrison Ford may be 83, but the Hollywood icon has no plans to retire anytime soon.

According to PEOPLE, in recent interview with Variety, the actor opened up about his career, working with younger stars, and his experience filming the hit series Shrinking.

When asked if he ever thinks about retirement, Ford, who has starred in over 60 films, gave a clear, simple answer: "No." Ford explained that acting is one of the rare jobs where age can work in your favour.

"No. That's one of the things I thought was attractive about the job of an actor: they need old people, too, to play old people's parts," he replied.

Ford has played some of the most famous characters in film history, including Han Solo in Star Wars and Indiana Jones in the Indiana Jones series. With over 60 films to his name, Ford continues to take on new and challenging roles.

The actor also looked back on his experience working with Ryan Gosling in Blade Runner 2049, the sequel to his 1982 sci-fi classic. He recalled an accident on set during a fight scene rehearsal.

"[We were rehearsing a fight] and we got too close, and I hit him. I apologised right away. What more could I do? Can't take back a punch. Just take it," Ford shared.

"He's a very handsome man. He's still very handsome," he added.

On the work front, Ford recently earned his first Emmy nomination for his role in 'Shrinking.' (ANI)

