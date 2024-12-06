Warner Bros. Discovery announced that its much-anticipated Harry Potter series will begin filming this summer at Leavesden Studios, the iconic location where the original movies were shot, reported Variety. During a presentation at the Warner Bros. Discovery headquarters in London, showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod shared updates about the series. Daniel Radcliffe Excited for Upcoming Harry Potter Series, Talks About His Potential Cameo.

They revealed that auditions for lead roles have involved over 32,000 children so far, with the casting team reviewing up to 1,000 audition tapes daily. Final casting decisions are yet to be made, but shortlisted candidates will participate in workshops starting January.

The creators added that they are dedicated to accurately portray the canonical ages of the characters. For instance, Severus Snape, potentially played by Paapa Essiedu, will appear in his 30s, while James and Lily Potter will be depicted as 21 years old, their age at the time of their death. Mylod expressed his intent to cast talented U.K. theater actors for adult roles, while the young cast will consist of newcomers.

The series, set to air over a decade, promises to look deeper into character development and expand on Hogwarts' iconic settings. "We're excited to explore Hogwarts more, including the lives of its staff," said Gardiner according to Variety.

The series, which was officially announced in April year, will feature an entirely new cast and has committed to inclusive, diverse casting. Although casting for Harry, Ron, and Hermione remains under wraps, however, according to Variety, Mark Rylance is being considered for the role of Dumbledore.

In addition to the Harry Potter series, the presentation showcased previews of other upcoming projects, including The White Lotus Season 3, The Last of Us Season 2, and the Game of Thrones spinoff Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.