Washington [US], March 15 (ANI): British singer-songwriter Harry Styles opened the 2021 Grammy Awards with a sultry performance of his fine line track 'Watermelon Sugar'.

According to People magazine, the 27-year-old singer, who is nominated for best pop solo performance, best pop vocal album, and best music video, took the stage at the 2021 Grammys on Sunday night to perform 'Watermelon Sugar' in a black leather suit and green feather boa, all custom Gucci.

He chose to go shirtless under his tuxedo jacket, staying true to his gender-fluid, retro-inspired aesthetic. Styles paired the look with heeled loafers, several chunky rings, and a cross necklace.

He was named the face of Gucci in 2019 and has modelled for Gucci menswear and worn a Gucci gown as the first solo male to grace the cover of Vogue. Styles' this year Grammys look is just the latest in one of his major partnerships with the brand.

The previous year he sparked conversation around gender roles in fashion after he donned a lace-trimmed Gucci dress and tuxedo jacket on the December cover of Vogue.

For the 63rd annual awards show, Styles joined performers Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Roddy Rich, who also took the stage virtual and otherwise. As per People magazine, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, and DaBaby, who each garnered four nods this year, will also be performing, along with Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, BTS, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, Doja Cat, and others.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards were delayed owing to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The annual show shifted from its original January 31 broadcast to March 14. The ceremony honours musical artistes, compositions and albums across 84 categories.

Comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah is hosting this year's Grammys. It marks Noah's first time hosting the award ceremony.

Though usually held at the Staples Center, this year's festivities will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Keeping in mind the pandemic, the event is said to be cut down to size and will have mainly a home viewing audience. The artists will be seen performing as The Recording Academy announced its list of performers. However, they will be seen performing at multiple stages as opposed to one stage at a designated spot.

Since the pandemic, a number of awards shows have been postponed and later revamped due to COVID-19 restrictions. (ANI)

