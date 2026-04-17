Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 17 (ANI): Haryana State Commission for Women has summoned Haryanvi folk singer Masoom Sharma over alleged verbal abuse during a college event held in Dehradun earlier this month.

Earlier, a police case was also registered in connection with the incident. According to official documents, the event took place on April 10 at the college.

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Masoom Sharma stated that his family had been facing harassment from some people who claim to be criminals. He said the pressure and threats affected his mental state, leading to the outburst on stage.

"The matter is that some people who call themselves criminals, they have harassed me several times, and they are harassing my family. My uncle's son called me and said that they would kill me...," he said.

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"When that mind becomes a puzzle, the irritation increases so much... then, under stress, I spoke in aggression, and I have apologised for what I felt was wrong. I also responded to the notice sent by the Women's Commission," he added.

According to the complainant, Pranchal Nauni, alleged that Sharma's remarks from the stage deeply hurt the sentiments of both students and members of the public attending the event.

The police have registered the case under FIR No. 63/2026, invoking multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 296 (obscene acts and songs), Section 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), Section 79 (words, gestures, or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and Section 351(3) (criminal intimidation).

The Dehradun Police confirmed the FIR and said that statutory legal proceedings will be carried out following a detailed investigation in accordance with the law.

No comments have been issued by Sharma or his representatives at this time.

Masoom Sharma is a leading Haryanvi singer and composer known for blending traditional folk with modern desi pop. He rose to fame with hits like '2 Numbari' and 'Madam Ji.' (ANI)

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