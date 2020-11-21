Los Angeles, Nov 21 (PTI) HBO Max has given a series order for new limited drama "DMZ" from filmmaker Ava DuVernay and writer Roberto Patino.

Actors Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt will headline the show, which is based on the DC comic series of the same name, HBO Max said in a statement.

Set in a near-future America embroiled in a bitter civil war, the titular DMZ refers to Manhattan itself, which has indeed become a demilitarised zone devastated and isolated from the rest of the world.

It chronicles the harrowing journey of fearless and fierce medic Alma Ortega (Dawson), who sets out to find the son she lost in the evacuation of New York City at the onset of the conflict.

Throwing gasoline on the flames of that conflict is Parco Delgado (Bratt), the popular and deadly leader of one of the most powerful gangs in the DMZ. He wants to rule this new world and will stop at nothing to secure that outcome.

Patino, who has worked on shows such as "Sons of Anarchy" and "Westworld", is set to write all four episodes as well as showrun the series.

He will also executive produce alongside DuVernay, who will be directing the pilot.

Production on the series is slated to begin in 2021.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to bring this epic to the screen with my boundary-pushing partners at WBTV and HBO Max, a sublime cast led by Rosario and Benjamin, and my partner and friend, the inimitable and ever-inspiring Ava DuVernay," Patino said..

"'DMZ' offers up an explosive playground which, more than anything else, exalts the resilience of community and the human spirit. I can't wait to welcome the die-hard fans of the comic books and new viewers alike to this intoxicating, haunting and inspiring world," he added.

