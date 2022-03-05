Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI): Bollywood actor Preity Zinta, who is a co-owner of the Punjab Kings IPL team, on Saturday, mourned the death of legendary cricketer Shane Warne who passed away on Friday at the age of 52.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor posted a picture that features her along with Warne. In the post's caption, Preity remembered Warne by sharing memories of the legendary spinner.

She wrote, "So sad to hear that Shane Warne is no more. He was a magician on the field and such a charismatic and flamboyant personality off the field. I learnt so much about cricket from him every time I met him during the IPL and laughed a lot."

"He was an inspiration to so many all over the world. My heartfelt condolences to his family. R.I.P my friend. You will be missed. #Legend #RIP #Gonetoosoon," added Preity.

Meanwhile, Warne, who died of a suspected heart attack, was one of the best spinners to have embraced the game. He scalped 708 wickets in his illustrious career which spanned 145 Test matches.

The right-hander scalped 293 wickets, playing 194 One Day Internationals for Australia. Warne was also an ace batsman as he scored 3,154 runs in his Test career and amassed 1,018 runs in the 50-overs format.

The leg-spinner was known for his guile bowling and took a total of 1001 wickets. He became the first-ever bowler to scale the peak of 1,000 international wickets.

Several B-town celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar among several others also mourned the demise of the legendary cricketer on their social media handles. (ANI)

