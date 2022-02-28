Washington [US], February 28 (ANI): Helen Mirren, who was honored as the 57th recipient of the SAG Life Achievement Award at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, has shared deets of her upcoming projects.

Wearing a blush floral Prada gown and matching headband, Mirren told Variety about her upcoming role as villain Hespera in the superhero film 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods', set to release in 2023.

"I had such a good time in 'Shazam,' playing a Roman goddess," Mirren shared. "I am a bit of a baddie, yes. Watch this space."

Throughout her career, Mirren has taken on roles that range from three different British queens to her upcoming turn as Golda Meir, the former Prime Minister of Israel.

She's also a featured player in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise, as the formidable Magdalene Shaw. Asked whether she'll join the film series in for its final chapters 'Fast 10' and '11', Mirren said, "Oh gosh, I hope so. I just wait by the phone to see if they will call me."

Mirren noted that she's always trying to mix it up when it comes to her roles in television and film, whether it's a superhero movie or a romantic comedy.

"I love the genre work," Mirren explained. "I love working with those incredible artists of stunts and of special effects. ... It's just great to watch them work and to be a part of their work, and I love to mix it up. I love to go from those big-budget extraordinary technical films to a film that's much more about relationships and conversations rather than bangs."

Mirren also spoke about receiving the award, which was presented to her by Kate Winslet and Cate Blanchett.

"It's incredibly meaningful; it completely took me by surprise," Mirren said. "I suppose everyone who gets it says that, but it is true. And, of course, to get it from my fellow actors is amazing, and I have to say specifically my fellow actors in America."

As for what's next for the lifetime achievement winner, Mirren has a couple of ideas of how to keep audiences guessing.

"I think the next hurdle, I would love to play a cowboy," Mirren said. "Just a cowboy on a horse. I've fallen off a horse so many times. I absolutely can't ride, so that would be a major challenge." (ANI)

