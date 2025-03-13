Cuttack (Odisha) [India], March 13 (ANI): BJP MP and actor Hema Malini on Thursday attended Echoes of an Era event at Sri Sri University in Cuttack.

She is also set to perform at the annual function of Pandit Harisprasad Chaurasia Gurukul on the occasion of Holi.

Speaking with ANI, Malini said, "I am here on the occasion of Holi, I have a show here tomorrow at the annual function of Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia Gurukul. It is celebrated on Holi every year. They have invited me this year. So, I have come to perform there. Ratikant ji (Guru Ratikant Mohapatra) has invited me here at Sri Sri University. He is a good friend of mine. We have known each other for years. We have had good relations with Kelucharan Mohapatra. I always feel good whenever I come to Odisha...There is a lot of greenery here. It is a very calm and peaceful place...The day after tomorrow, I will go to Jagannath Puri and have the darshan of Lord Jagannath before heading to Mumbai..."

This year, Holi is falling on March 14. (ANI)

