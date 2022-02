Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): With the end of 'Bigg Boss 15', actor Shamita Shetty is back to the outside world and social media as well.

Post Bigg Boss, one can see her actively using Twitter snd Instagram to thank her fans for supporting her and showering her with love. She also reacted to a tweet that claims Tejasswi Prakash won the show as she's the face of Colors' upcoming show.

"Why do I get the feeling that Shamita Shetty was not chosen a winner in Bigg Boss because she is Shilpa Shetty's sister. Tejasswi won the title because she is ColorsTV's new serial's new #Naagin. In my opinion actors of the channel should be disqualified," the tweet read.

Reacting to the particular opinion of a Twitter user, Shamita wrote, "What can I say... except... Thank you for your love and your honest opinion. Love you."

Shamita was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15. However, she was the fourth contestant to be eliminated from the finale race. (ANI)

