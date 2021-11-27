Washington [US], November 27 (ANI): Seems like rapper Kanye West is still holding out hope that he and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian will get back together!

The Grammy winner took to his Instagram story on Friday and posted a throwback black-and-white photo of him kissing Kim. This all comes, despite her filing for divorce and moving on with comedian Pete Davidson.

The rapper also shared a screenshot of a TMZ story with the headline, "Kanye West says God Will Bring Kim and Him Back Together, Inspire Millions." He also tagged both Kim and the website, on his IG story.

As per Page Six, the 'Donda' star's latest proclamation of love came after his Thanksgiving Eve visit to Skid Row, where he ranted about how God wants him and Kim to get back together after seven years of marriage and four children--- North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

"The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships. We've made mistakes. I've made mistakes. I've publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason -- I didn't know I was going to be in front of this mic -- but I'm here to change the narrative," he said.

During that show, Kanye also addressed his relationship with his kids saying, "I have to be next to my children as much as possible. So, when I'm out of the house, I've got a house right next to the house. I'm doing everything to be right next to the situation."

He ended his speech by saying, "I'm trying to express this in the sanest way, the calmest way possible, but I need to be back home."

However, the case looks just the opposite with Kim who has spent much of the past month with Davidson, whom Page Six exclusively confirmed she is dating.

Most recently, the new lovebirds were spotted getting dinner together in Santa Monica, California.

Davidson was previously engaged to Ariana Grande and has dated actors including Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale and 'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor. (ANI)

