Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 (ANI): Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh extended his condolences to the family and followers of veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora who passed away on Monday. He was 93.

The 42-year-old took to Twitter and shared a picture of Vora with his late father Vilas Rao Deshmukh.

"Deepest condolences to the family and followers of #motilalvohra ji. His contribution to the Indian Politics and the congress party has been immense over many decades," tweeted Deshmukh.

"A Huge Void!! Rest In Peace Sir," he added.

He was a Rajya Sabha member from Chhattisgarh from April 10, 2002, to April 9, 2020.

Born on December 20, 1927, at Nimbi Jodha near Jodhpur in Rajasthan, the Congress leader became the 15th chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on March 13, 1985, and held the office till February 13, 1988. He held the office as chief minister of the state for another term between January 25, 1989, and December 9, 1989. (ANI)

