Actor Kiara Advani celebrated Holi with her "homie" Sidharth Malhotra.Taking to Instagram, Kiara dropped a vibrant Holi selfie with her husband. In the image, the couple can be seen smiling as they flaunt their faces smeared with red and yellow gulaal. "Holi with my Homie," she captioned the post. Sidharth also shared the same image on his Instagram handle and wished everyone a Happy Holi. "Holi ka tyohar sabko mubarak," Sidharth wrote.Kiara and Sidharth got married in Rajasthan in February 2023. They first met during the wrap of Lust Stories. They began dating on the sets of the 2021 film Shershaah, their first film together. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Celebrate Their Second Holi as a Married Couple; Actress Drops a Picture Perfect Selfie With Her ‘Homie’.

Last year also the couple treated fans to an adorable Holi selfie. It was their first Holi after marriage. Sharing the selfie, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, "First Holi with the MRS". In the picture, the stunning couple put on a pair of sunglasses and smiled for the camera. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth is basking in the success of his recent release Yodha.The film has been produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan. Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna are also part of the action movie. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Exude Couple Goals As They Twin in Black, Duo Attend an Event in Delhi (View Pics).

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's Holi Celebration

On the other hand, Kiara will be seen sharing screen space with Ram Charan in Game Changer. The film has already built excitement as Ram Charan plays the role of an IAS Officer who rises to become Chief Minister.