Washington DC [US], July 17 (ANI): The animation studio, Disney Pixar, which bought critically acclaimed films like 'Inside Out 2' and 'Toy Story' franchise has released a teaser trailer of the upcoming original feature 'Hoppers'.

The film is slated to release in India on March 6, 2026.

Directed and written by Daniel Chong, Hoppers tells the story of Mabel, a determined 19-year-old college student (voiced by Piper Curda) who uses cutting-edge technology to 'hop' her consciousness into the body of a lifelike robotic beaver in order to protect a threatened forest glade from destruction, as per the press note shared by the makers of 'Hoppers'.

The teaser introduces Mabel's journey from university life into the lush wilderness, where she navigates forest politics, befriends a flamboyant bear named King George (voiced by Bobby Moynihan), and tries to stop the plans of the ambitious and sly Mayor Jerry (voiced by Jon Hamm).

In the teaser, Mabel was seen hoping into the mind of a beaver with the help of a technology. After the successful transfer of consciousness, Mabel feels thrilled to interact with animals and understanding their language.

Centered around a covert mission, the movie is a surprising tale of belonging, identity, and environmental connection, as per the press note shared by the makers.

Walt Disney has shared the teaser trailer of the movie on their Instagram handle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMLOO8DuL7l/

Produced by Nicole Paradis Grindle, Hoppers feature the voice cast of Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan, and Jon Ham.

Meanwhile, Pixar will also be releasing the fifth instalment of the beloved 'Toy Story' franchise. It is expected to hit theatres in Summers 2026.

Pete Docter, the chief creative officer of Pixar and one of the original creators of the 1995 "Toy Story" film, has promised that the fifth instalment will be full of surprises and new elements that audiences have never seen before. (ANI)

