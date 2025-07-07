Los Angeles [US], July 7 (ANI): 'Wicked' filmmaker Jon M. Chu has come on board to helm the live-action 'Hot Wheels' film.

Based on the Mattel toy, the high-octane action film will showcase "some of the world's hottest and sleekest vehicles," according to a press release, Variety reported.

Plot details haven't been revealed. But ever since "Barbie" captured the zeitgeist and grossed a mammoth USD 1.44 billion, Mattel has been mining all kinds of children's toys for the big screen. Film versions of Barney, Polly Pocket, the card game Uno and Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots are currently in the works.

Excited about the project, Chu in a statement said, "Hot Wheels has always been about more than speed -- it's about imagination, connection, and the thrill of play,"

He added, "Bringing that spirit to the big screen is an incredible opportunity. I'm excited to [...] create an adventure that honors Hot Wheels' legacy while driving it somewhere entirely new."

Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier, who partnered on "Creed II" and Netflix's "They Cloned Tyrone," will pen the screenplay with J.J. Abrams' company Bad Robot Productions and Chu's Electric Somewhere serving as producers, as per Variety.

Mattel Studios president and chief content officer Robbie Brenner described the filmmaking team as "uniquely positioned to capture the heart, adrenaline, and spirit of Hot Wheels, a leading brand in car culture." (ANI)

