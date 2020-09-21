Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI): Actor Hrithik Roshan on Monday congratulated the makers of 'Maithili Makhaan' as the movie became the first-ever Maithili film to receive a National award.

The Neetu Chandra produced film -- 'Mithila Makhaan' -- has been directed by Nitin Chandra who has created history for being the first-ever Maithili language film to win a National Award. In the 63rd National Film Awards, the movie 'Mithila Makhaan' (Maithili language) has won Best Maithili Film in the language section.

For this achievement, Roshan, who played the role of a Bihari, math genius, Anand Kumar, in his film, 'Super 30', did not leave a chance to congratulate them for this big win.

The 'War' actor took to Twitter and shared the official trailer of the film. He wrote, "Taking a moment to congratulate Neetu and Nitin Chandra. The siblings who joined forces to back a film they believed in. And they made History! Here's the first-ever Maithili film from Bihar to win the National Award. Keep up the good work."

The actor had completely transformed himself to play a Bihari in Super 30 and convincingly so. He was hugely applauded for his portrayal. (ANI)

