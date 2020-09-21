The upcoming episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah comes to a nail-biting but a win-win finish for everyone in Gokuldhaam Society. Just when everyone thinks that Tapu Sena has absconded to avoid the vendors demanding their payments, they show up. This brings a big sigh of relief since everyone is worried about their children and their whereabouts. However, not only does Tapu sena return to Gokuldhaam, but also come bearing the money to pay off the vendors! The Police, which had arrived on the scene on the complaint of the vendors, to arrest Bhide, Jethalal and Sodhi, too are relieved and go back without making any arrests. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Update: Bhide Gets Tensed, As Tapu Sena Splurges On Surprise Gifts For Everyone In Gokuldhaam Society.

All through the drama that was unfolding in the society compound, Tapu sena could not be reached. Turns out that they were away to feed the birds in the park where the network connectivity is poor. However, on their way back they also manage to pocket $3000 with which they pay all the vendors off. While everyone is glad that the vendors have withdrawn their complaints, they are also suspicious about Tapu sena’s source of money, which is in Dollars! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Ghanshyam Nayak Reveals He Won't Be Able to Resume Shoot Before Navratri Post Surgery.

Check Out the Video Below:

Yes, you read that right, in dollors. No one knows yet, where and how Tapu sena has managed to get this money from, which we're sure will create lots of confusion, lots of arguments but also, lots of fun and lots of comedy and to not miss any of it.

