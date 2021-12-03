Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI): Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan surely knows how to bring smiles to his fans' faces.

On Friday, Hrithik took to Instagram and posted a picture of him making a silly expression. In the image, he can be seen talking to someone on the phone.

Describing the moment, Hrithik wrote, "This call could have been a WhatsApp message."

Hrithik's picture left netizens in splits.

"Hahahaha... You look so cute and funny," a fan commented.

"Hahahaha," actor Ayushmann Khurrana wrote.

Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra dropped laughing emojis on the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik is busy shooting for the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit 'Vikram Vedha', which will also star Saif Ali Khan. (ANI)

