Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 21 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star opening batter Abhishek Sharma shattered multiple records as he slammed his second-highest score in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

Sharma was in sensational form on Tuesday as Sunrisers Hyderabad hosted Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026.

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He brought up his second IPL century off just 47 balls, smashing 9 fours and 10 massive sixes in a breathtaking display of power-hitting.

He finished unbeaten on 135 off 68 deliveries, as Sunrisers Hyderabad piled up a formidable 242/2 in their 20 overs. The knock marked Sharma's second IPL century.

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It was the second time he had struck 10 sixes in a single IPL innings, making him only the second batter after Chris Gayle to achieve the milestone more than once.

With this effort, Abhishek moved to nine T20 centuries, drawing level with Virat Kohli among Indian batters.

In the all-time list, Chris Gayle leads with 22 centuries, followed by Babar Azam (12) and David Warner (10), while Abhishek now joins a group featuring players such as Quinton de Kock, Rilee Rossouw and Sahibzada Farhan.

The innings also saw Abhishek Sharma reach another significant milestone, as he completed 350 sixes in T20 cricket.

Sharma also completed 2000 IPL runs for SRH, joining David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson in the elite list.

Sharma's explosive century, supported by a quick-fire cameo from Heinrich Klaasen, powered Sunrisers Hyderabad to a commanding 242/2 against Delhi Capitals.

Klaasen also played a vital and fiery hand, smashing 37 off just 13 balls, including 3 sixes and fours each. (ANI)

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