January 10 marked Hrithik Roshan's birthday, as the actor turned 50 and received well-wishes from friends, colleagues, and family. In a touching moment, he shared an old video of his sister dancing, affectionately calling her his 'star' and acknowledging the immense power of her love for him. He also took the time to thank his fans for their birthday wishes, showing his deep appreciation for their support. Hrithik Roshan Turns 50! Saba Azad Locks Lips With Birthday Boy in Romantic Video, Wishes the Fighter Star on His Special Day (Watch Video).

Hrithik Roshan's IG Post;

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

