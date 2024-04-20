Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): Actor and singer Saba Azad, known for her role in the series 'Who's Your Gynac,' has been in a relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan for a couple of years.

Recently, the actress shared a gym selfie on Instagram that caught the attention of celeb friends Dia Mirza and Shibani Dandekar.

In the gym selfie, Saba flaunted her abs in a crop top and also talked about her diet, mentioning her preference for rotis with ghee.

She wrote in her caption, "I like my rotis in multiples of 2 and with ghee thanks. Now I don't usually post from the gym but this week the light has been very nice, also hey just cause it ain't on the gram doesn't mean it don't exist..."

Actor-singer Shibani Dandekar wrote, "Oh yes ma'am (Fire emojis)."

Saba Ali Khan also commented, "Wish namesake matched that too lol. Awesome.."

Actor Dia Mirza penned, "Goals (Fire emojis)." Hrithik's cousin and budding actor Pashmina Roshan also wrote, "DAYMNNNNNNNN (Fire emoji)."

Apart from celeb friends, fans also chimed in the comment section.

One user wrote, "Roti with ghee. No Punjabi can ever remove that from their diet."

Another user commented, "Saba, you look amazing and unrealistically cool!!!Keep Going!!!"

"Can we have what i eat In a day and excercise routine please," penned a third user.

Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan. They married in December 2000 and have two sons - Hrehaan, born in 2006, and Hridhaan, who was born in 2008. (ANI)

