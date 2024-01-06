Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were photographed at Mumbai Airport, exuding effortless style. The actor rocked a cool ensemble with blue denim and a black full-sleeve t-shirt, while Saba showcased chic vibes in her black outfit paired with stockings and boots. Their airport sighting instantly drew attention, sparking curiosity among fans and onlookers about their evolving relationship.Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s Cute Kiss at Mumbai Airport Wins Hearts on the Internet, Video Goes Viral – Watch.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad At Mumbai Airport:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

