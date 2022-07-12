Los Angeles, Jul 12 (PTI) Mystery comedy "Only Murders in the Building" will return for a third season, streaming platform Hulu has announced.

The announcement comes just weeks after season two of the show, starring Steven Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, premiered.

Also Read | Johnny Depp Seemingly Addresses Amber Heard Defamation Trial in Jeff Beck’s New Album Songs.

Craig Erwich, President of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, said "Only Murders in the Building" is the true crown jewel of the streamer's slate.

"Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan, John, Steve, Marty and Selena's work. We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story," Erwich said in a statement to Deadline.

Also Read | Bengaluru’s Riza Reji Selected for Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s ‘Be Beautiful, Be Yourself’ 2022 Fashion Show.

The series comes from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman. Martin and Hoffman are also credited as executive producers along with Short, Gomez, "This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

According to Hulu, the first season debuted as the most-watched comedy series in Hulu Originals' history and is expected to be a major contender at the upcoming Emmy nominations.

New episodes of the current season stream weekly on Tuesdays and the second season will have its finale on August 23.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)