New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Critically acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam admitted that he cannot make comedy films despite how much he loves the genre.

Filmmaker Ratnam interacted with the media during the promotion of his upcoming film 'Thug Life' in Delhi, which also stars Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR in lead roles.

During a press conference on Monday, the 'Nayakan' director opened up about his favourite genre and said that even though he loves comedy films, he cannot make them. He chooses to only watch it.

"The genre I like most, I am not good at them, so I don't make them. I just watch it. He (Kamal Haasan) does comedy, and it's unbelievable the comedy films he does, and I can never make them. So, I just watch," said Mani Ratnam.

However, Kamal Haasan believes that it is not that Mani Ratnam cannot make comedy films, but he just chooses not to.

"It's a choice, it's not like he can't, he won't. That's what I think. I have spoken to him. He is not those people who are very serious when we joke, this gentleman laughs. So he gets it. But somewhere, he has kept himself that way," said Kamal Haasan.

Mani Ratnam is one of the veteran directors in the Indian film industry with whom every actor dreams to collaborate.

During a recent interview with ANI, Mani Ratnam got candid about being called a "dream director".

"Some people would like the dream to remain a dream," he quipped.

Explaining his collaborative process with the actors, Mani Ratnam added, "So, it's not like you wanting to work with several actors ..(It's a two-way process) But that just shows how much you appreciate their talent and how much they like this kind of film. You should have something, especially if they really like to work with you."

"I should have something to offer," he said.

The 'Kannathil Muthamittal' director feels he should have something substantial to offer to actors when they collaborate with him.

"I can't just take a film because they want to work with me. I should be able to give them something a little more or almost as good as what they've done before," he said.

Co-written by Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, 'Thug Life' is set to be released in theatres on June 5.

The film also features Trisha Krishnan, Sanya Malhotra, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, and Rohit Saraf. (ANI)

