Shimla, Dec 7 (PTI) BJP MP and actor Sunny Deol says he believes the government at the Centre always thinks about the betterment of farmers and hopes the party will ensure the right outcome after talks with farmers protesting against the new agricultural laws.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have gathered at various border points of Delhi since November 26 as part of their protest against the BJP-led central government farm laws.

The protesting farmers are worried the new laws will eliminate the safety cushion of a Minimum Support Price (MSP) and procurement system, while rendering ineffective the mandi system that ensures earnings for various stakeholders in the farm sector.

Deol on Sunday evening issued a statement on his Twitter handle in Hindi, saying the matter is between the farmers and government, but there are people who are trying to gain something out of the agitation.

"I know that many people want to take advantage of the situation and are creating problems. They are not thinking of farmers. They may have their own agenda.

"I stand with my party and farmers and will always be with farmers. Our government always thinks of the betterment of farmers and I am sure that the government will ensure the right outcome after holding talks with farmers," the BJP MP from Gurdaspur said in a statement.

The 64-year-old actor also distanced himself from Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu's stance on the farmers protest, saying he has nothing to do with the latter's comments.

"Deep Sidhu, who was with me during the election has not been with me for a long time and whatever he is speaking, he is saying on his own. I am in no way related to his activities," Deol added.

The farmers, who have called for a Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, fear the new farm laws will dismantle the minimum support price system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

Last week, Deol tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under home quarantine at a farmhouse near Manali in Kullu district and is recovering well.

He had undergone a shoulder surgery at Mumbai and was recuperating in Manali.

