Emily Browing is one of the most versatile actresses in Hollywood. She has been a part of several different projects and has managed to impress her fans with each and every performance. Emily started her career with the television film The Echo of Thunder and went on to do shows like High Flyers, Something in the Air and Blue Heelers. After working in the television space for approximately five years, Browning got fame for her role in the 2002 horror film Ghost Ship. Her performance in the film impressed the critics a lot and allowed her to reach to a wider audience. Some of her best performance include films like Summer in February, Plush, Pompeii, The Uninvited, Sucker Punch, Sleeping Beauty and Legend. Tyra Banks Birthday: Bold and Edgy, her Fashion Appearances aren't Everyone's Cup of Tea.

The actress has now returned back to television and will be seen in American Gods season 3. The trailer for American Gods‘ third season had recently been released by the makers of the show. Set in and around the mystical Badger State town of Lakeside, this season of American Gods will see Emily's character Luara Moon go on an adventure with Omid Abtahi, Yetide Badaki, and Bruce Langley, Ricky Whittle. The 10-episode new season debuts on January 10.

While seeing Emily in the show sure sounds like something we don't want to miss, today we are here to talk about her fashion game. The actress has always managed to make stunning appearances on the red carpet and never wore a similar look twice. Today as the Sucker Punch actress turns 32, we decided to pick out her top 5 red carpet appearances that made heads turns at the events. Let's check it out:

It's a Flowery Affair!

Emily Browning wore this charming white frock for a brand launch event. The dress had sheer sleeves and allover floral embroidery that made her look divine. The actress kept her look very simple and sweet by adding just a pair of silver metallic platform sandals and minimal makeup. Jenna Dewan Birthday: We Love Her Style Statements, All of Them.

Emily Browning at a brand launch event (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Red Hot!

Emily Browning attended the 2019 Starz Winter TCA Event wearing this gorgeous ensemble. The outfit was an exquisitely crafted lively floral print Simone Rocha Spring 2019 tulle gathered dress. The bright detailing on the dress added extra glam to Browning's look. She paired the outfit with a pair of red heels, pink lips and nude makeup.

Emily Browning at the 2019 Starz Winter TCA Event (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Met Gala Look!

Emily Browning attended the 2011 Met Gala in New York City wearing this stunning garb. She opted for a Marc Jacobs guipure lace dress from their Fall 2011 collection and absolutely nailed the look. The Bordeaux lace cap sleeve dress along with the high collar and a slingback was totally different from her usual choices. Tinted cheeks, cherry red lipstick and red and black polka dot clutch completed her look.

Emily Browning at the 2011 Met Gala (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Cannes Look!

Emily Browning continued to become more and more powerful with her style and we could see her confidence on the red carpet of the 2011 Cannes Film Festival Sleeping Beauty Premiere. The actress wore a beautiful Valentino embroidered gown for the grand night. Dewy base, kohled eye makeup, tinted cheeks, and Van Cleef & Arpels completed her look.

Emily Browning at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival Sleeping Beauty Premiere (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Casual Avatar!

We all are familiar with seeing Emily in outfits that are above knee length and we love how amazingly well she carried it. The actress decided to opt for a very casual outfit for her appearance at an award function but won hearts with how she still managed to look classy. She paired a black leather skirt with a plain black top and opted for neutral brown colours for her makeup. She paired the look with a pair of nude coloured heals and silver accessories.

Emily Browning at an award function (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Emily sure has a sense of good fashion and its good to see her experiment with her looks. From her hairstyle to her makeup, the actress is always up for experiments and we would love to see more of that in the coming future. Here's wishing the gorgeous actress a very happy 32nd birthday.

