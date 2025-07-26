New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Akshay Kumar made a stunning return to the runway after quite some time, and as always, the Khiladi ensured all eyes were on him.

The actor closed the show for Falguni Shane Peacock on Day 3 of the ongoing Hyundai India Couture Week 2025.

Dressed in a sharp ivory sherwani with detailed embroidery, Akshay looked every bit royal. The outfit was paired with white trousers and shining shoes, giving him a modern yet regal look.

He completed the ensemble with stylish black shades and his signature walk, bringing his usual "desi swag" to the stage.

ICW 2025, in association with Reliance Brands and an initiative of FDCI, began on a grand note with Rahul Mishra's opening show on Wednesday, July 23. Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia walked the ramp, donning exquisite pieces of his creativity. The event will wrap up with JJ Valaya's closing presentation on July 30.

Meanwhile, in the coming months, Akshay will be seen in Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla. Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R. Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, along with Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is slated for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026. (ANI)

