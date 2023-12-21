New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) The youth can foster change if they put their mind and energy to a cause, says producer Ina Sathe, who hopes her Hindi film "Ga Mere Man Ga" inspires the younger generation to save the rivers of the country.

The story of "Ga Mere Man Ga", set against the backdrop of Ganga river, revolves around a struggling rock band in search of purpose.

The film is directed by Abhijit Das and was screened at the Films Division Auditorium here on Wednesday. It features Arpit William Samuel Massey, Jaya Banerjee, Anil Vishwakarma, Yuvraj Vikram Singh, TripTea, Upma Chaturvedi, Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Ma Bhagwati.

Sathe, who has backed the movie through the banner Shri Gurukripa Productions, said she would feel disheartened whenever she would come across news reports of pollution in the holy river.

"We are a family of Ganga lovers. We used to bathe in the river every month. Then we saw the river getting polluted and it made headlines all over the country. I would feel really bad about it.

"When the government announced grants for the cleaning up of Ganga, I thought the situation would improve. But sadly that didn't happen. But youth can do wonders as they have the stamina, intelligence and time. The idea behind the film was to mobilise the youth to bring about a change," the 67-year-old filmmaker told PTI.

The Delhi-based producer hopes people would come together to do their bit to save the rivers across the country after watching her film.

"The government is doing its part and spending a lot of money, but I hope after watching this film people ask what they are doing to save our rivers. We should invest our time and energy. A change will come if youth mobilises itself to keep the Ganga clean," she added.

Sathe said she had thought about making the film back in 2013.

"I had to wait so long because I had no money. We kept trying to gather funds through investors but nothing really materialised for a long time. We had just finished pre-production on the film when the pandemic happened. We wasted one whole year due to the pandemic. The film is currently with the Uttar Pradesh government, but they are yet to release it," she said.

According to the makers, the script of the film has been approved by Uttar Pradesh government's nodal agency Film Bandhu for subsidy.

Sathe said she would like to release the movie on a digital platform soon.

