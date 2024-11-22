Panaji (Goa) [India], November 22 (ANI): Sudarsan Pattnaik, a renowned sand artist from Odisha, showcased his sand art at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa .

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant inaugrated the sand art installation created by Pattnaik against the picturesque backdrop of Miramar Beach, Goa.

Also Read | 'I Have Become a Hindu': Nayanthara Reflects on Converting From Christianity, Talks About Blending Traditions in Her Hindu Wedding With a Modern English Flair.

His artwork is a tribute to iconic figures in Indian cinema, including Raj Kapoor, Tapan Sinha, Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and Mohammed Rafi.

Speaking to ANI, Goa CM Pramod Sawant said, "I thank NFDC and congratulate Sudarsan Pattnaik for this sand sculpture on Miramar Beach during IFFI. The public will be able to visit and see this sculpture for the next 9 days."

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Birthday Special: From 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' to 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', Top 5 Box Office Hits of the Bollywood Star!.

Meanwhile, talking about the event, IFFI 2024 will present over 180 international films from 81 countries, including 16 world premieres, 3 international premieres, 43 Asian premieres and 109 Indian premiers. With the selection of celebrated titles and award-winning films from the global circuit, this year's festival is set to leave a lasting impact on audiences.

Notably, the organisers have planned to come up with an extensive tribute program to honour the 100th birth anniversaries of four Indian Cinema Legends: Actor-Filmmaker Raj Kapoor, Director Tapan Sinha, Telugu Cinema star Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and Singer Mohammed Rafi, as per Variety.

The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is taking place in Goa till November 28. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)