Nayanthara, the Lady Superstar of South Indian cinema, recently gave a heartfelt glimpse into her personal and spiritual journey. Raised in a Christian family, she spoke openly about embracing Hinduism. In her documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale, she also revealed the thoughtful blend of traditions at her wedding to filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. She shared how she combined her Western roots with her new Hindu beliefs. Dhanush and Nayanthara Strategically Ignore Each Other at Producer Aakash Baskaran’s Wedding Amid Ongoing Legal Feud (Watch Video).

Nayanthara on Converting to Hinduism and Celebrating a Hindu Wedding With English Flair

She said, "Because I am a born Christian, my mom always wanted to see me in that Christian attire – the wedding gown kind of a thing. But, since I have become a Hindu, and we have to do a Hindu wedding, I just thought it should be like a beautiful mix of both a Hindu and a Christian wedding. So we kept it a Hindu wedding with an English touch." Before Nayanthara entered the film industry, she decided to change her name. In 2011, she took a significant step in her personal life as well, converting to Hinduism at an Arya Samaj Temple in Chennai,

Nayanthara's Roots: A Malayali Syrian Christian Upbringing

Nayanthara hails from a Malayali Syrian-Christian family and her name was Diana Mariam Kurian. The Lady superstar was raised in Bangalore by her parents with deep-rooted Christian values.

From Screen Partners to Life Partners: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's Love Story

The actress and Vignesh Shivan's love story began on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015. Their professional chemistry soon turned into a personal connection, eventually leading to a bond that would last a lifetime.

A Wedding To Remember: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s Grand Celebration

In 2022, the actress and Vignesh Shivan celebrated their wedding in a beautiful ceremony. The wedding was initially set to take place at the Tirupati temple, but due to last-minute logistic reasons, it had to shift to the Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa in Mahabalipuram. They are parents to two children - Uyir and Ulagam

