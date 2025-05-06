Washington DC [US], May 6 (ANI): American rapper A$AP Rocky is set to share screen with actor Denzel Washington in the upcoming film 'Highest 2 Lowest'. The film will have a premiere in Cannes in May 2025. The rapper shared his fan love for Denzel Washington, saying that no matter how successful he becomes, he will always be a "fan" and a "student" of the actor.

In an interview with Variety, rapper and actor Rocky shared his experience working with Denzel Washington. He called it a "dream come true" moment of his life.

"It was like a dream come true. But trust me, it was difficult to not fan out every millisecond of the duration. It was crazy -- it's Denzel, man. I don't give a f*** how successful [I am]: I'm always gonna be a student and a fan of certain people, and I'm always going to give them their flowers. I'm never going to be too big to be able to say that I had to hold my composure from not fanning out," said Rocky as quoted by Variety.

The Highest 2 Lowest stars Denzel Washington, Ilfenesh Hadera, Jeffrey Wright, Ice Spice (in her film debut), and ASAP Rocky in the lead roles. The movie is directed by Spike Lee.

In preparation for his role in the film, A$AP Rocky said he considers himself a "method actor" and he tried to make his character as "realistic" as possible, as stated by Variety.

"I read it (script). Spike was open to me creating my character. I'm a Method actor -- I've gotta embody this person. So wearing different hats -- like fatherhood and all that other stuff -- there's only so much time you've got, right? So I needed this guy to be realistic. His name was MC Microphone Checka -- like microphone check, 1, 2, 1, 2 -- and I said, "No, he's Yung Felon. Spike is OK with allowing collective ideas. It was a blessing for him to be so receptive and open-minded to my ideas. He shut down a lot, and he fucked with a lot," said Rocky as quoted by Variety.

A$ap Rocky attended the Met Gala 2025 with his wife Rihanna on Monday (early Tuesday) in New York. (ANI)

