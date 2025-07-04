New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Actor and model Esther McGregor, who is the daughter of Scottish actor Ewan McGregor, says she is still in the process of discovering who she wants to become as a person.

The 23-year-old actor, best known for her roles in "High School" and "Babygirl", currently stars in Prime Video show "We Were Liars". She plays the role of Mirren Sinclair Sheffield in the drama series, which focuses on the theme of consequences of one's actions.

Also Read | 'Ramayana': Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's Mythological Film Set to Take Over New York's Times Square.

One year after a mysterious accident left her with amnesia, 17-year-old Cadence returns to Beechwood, an island off Martha's Vineyard, seeking answers. As three generations of the distinguished Sinclair family gather at their private summer utopia, no one will talk about the accident – neither her childhood friends Johnny and Mirren nor her first love Gat, forcing her to uncover the truth herself.

McGregor said like her character of Mirren, she too is figuring things out.

Also Read | 'Jurassic World Rebirth' Full Movie Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz & Telegram Channels for Free Download & Watch Online; Is Scarlett Johansson's Dino Movie the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

"I definitely struggle with the idea of perfection, and I'm still on the journey of figuring out who I want to be as a human," she told PTI in an interview.

In the series, she stars alongside Emily Alyn Lind, Shubham Maheshwari, and Joseph Zada in the series.

Created by Julie Plec and Carina Adly MacKenzie, "We Were Liars" is an adaptation of the 2014 young adult novel by E Lockhart.

It was an instant "yes" for McGregor when the project was proposed to her. "It was a yes. I think the character in the project is a whole. It was an easy yes," she said.

The actor added that she tries not to lose herself in the characters.

"I think it's effortless (getting into different characters), when you are playing a character, you are just being. That's the most important connection, it is to be yourself, too. So I would say try not to lose myself too much in like the idea of the character, because I can trust that when I'm there, I will be. So being would be the best way for me to do it. And then I write down all of my fears and the stuff that scares me," she said.

Zada, who plays Johnny Sinclair Dennis, one of the four friends dubbed as "Liars", also said that he writes down things that are similar to him and and the parts that are different.

"And that's kind of how I go about it," said the actor, who made his debut with "Bilched". The film was directed by his father Jeremy Cumpston. He is also known for starring in "Total Control" and "Invisible Boys".

Zada said being an actor allows him to learn about different cultures.

"I think you get to meet some really cool people. I made some really good friends. And you spend so much time with the people that you're around... You learn a lot about different cultures. And, you meet people from different corners of the world. It's very exciting," he said.

Asked about his preparation for "We Were Liars", where he portrayed the role of Johnny Sinclair Dennis, Zada said he played tennis extensively as his character would do so in the series.

"I played a lot of tennis. Just because my character is supposed to be good at tennis. And besides just reading the scripts over and over again, just lots of tennis," he said. PTI ATR BK

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)