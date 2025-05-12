New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) "My Melbourne", helmed by four acclaimed filmmakers, Imtiaz Ali, Onir, Rima Das and Kabir Khan, has secured the Best Film award at the 27th UK Asian Film Festival.

Produced by Mitu Bhowmick Lange, in partnership with VicScreen and Screen Australia, "My Melbourne" has also won the special festival award celebrating ‘Longing and Belonging' at the festival, according to a press release.

The shorts in the film include “Emma” by Das, “Jules” by Ali, “Nandini” by Onir and “Setara” by Khan. The films are reflective of varied themes of diversity, including gender, race, sexuality and disability

"Working on 'My Melbourne' was a deeply enriching experience. To see it being honoured in this way reaffirms the importance of stories that explore human emotions beyond geographical limits. It's a proud moment for all of us," Ali said in a statement.

Khan said, "Cinema has the power to bridge cultures and foster empathy", and this anthology is a testament to that.

"I'm truly grateful to have been part of a project that brings such meaningful narratives to life and gets recognised on a global platform," he added.

"My Melbourne" had its world premiere at the 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. It was later screened in India at the MAMI Film Festival in 2024.

Das called the film's recognition "special" and said the project "was born out of a desire to reflect the nuanced, everyday realities of migrants and their emotional journeys". She added, "This recognition is special because it tells us that these personal stories are also universal."

Onir said, "This project was close to my heart because it gave us the opportunity to tell stories that matter, stories that cross boundaries and touch the universal emotions of longing and belonging. I'm humbled and proud to be part of this beautiful journey."

The UK Asian Film Festival was held between May 1 and May 11 in London.

