Boston [US], February 18 (ANI): Nita Ambani, Founder-Chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, recently delivered the keynote address at the prestigious Harvard India Conference 2025.

In an insightful conversation with Nitin Nohria, former Dean of Harvard Business School, Nita Ambani shared her journey and underscored India's growing global influence - from education and sports to culture, philanthropy, and technology.

Speaking to a room full of young leaders and changemakers, she inspired the next generation to dream without limits, lead with purpose, and shape India's future on the world stage.

Here are some of the pictures from her address at the Harvard India Conference 2025:

Nita attended the prestigious conference wearing an Indian saree. With her sartorial choice, she paid homage to India's rich textile heritage as she donned a Parsi Gara saree.

During her session with Nitin, Nita became emotional, sharing how her mother felt proud that the same Harvard they aspired for but could not send young Nita because of financial constraints, has today invited her to deliver the keynote session on their prestigious platform.

In a video posted by Reliance Industries Limited, Nita could be seen saying, "Before I start, I just have to say something. Today in the morning, my 90-year-old mother got very emotional and called my two daughters-in-law, Shloka and Radhika, and said, when Neeta was young, we couldn't afford to send her to Harvard, though she wanted to. But now, today, they have called her to speak at Harvard. So I just want to thank you all so much for making my mother so happy today."

Nita Ambani is married to Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. The couple share three children together -- Akash, Isha and Anant. (ANI)

