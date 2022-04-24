Washington [US], April 23 (ANI): American actor Isabelle Fuhrman has signed to star in the upcoming thriller 'Unit 234' from director Andy Tennant.

According to Deadline, the project is currently under production in the Cayman Islands.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan Birthday: From Student Of The Year To October, 5 Best Films Of VD That Will Always Be Audiences' Favourite.

In the movie, written by Derek Steiner, Laurie Saltair (Fuhrman) finds the comatose man, Clayton, in Unit 234 of her family's storage facility, while working the night shift alone.

What transpires further is a thrill ride of a cat-and-mouse game for Laurie and Clayton to survive the night.

Also Read | Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Munawar Faruqui, Mahika Sharma Approached for the Reality Show.

As per Deadline, 'Unit 234' will be produced by Productivity Media. Blythe Frank, Hadeel Reda and Lee Dreyfus are producing alongside Productivity Media's William G. Santor and Doug Murray, with Colleen Camp serving as executive producer. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)