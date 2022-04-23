Actor Ayoola Smart has joined the cast of the second season of Amazon's The Wheel of Time. According to Deadline, Smart will play Aviendha, a wise one--one of the matriarchal leaders of the Aiel--and one of the strongest known female channelers. Aviendha also goes on to become one of Rand al'Thor's (Josha Stradowski) main romances, alongside Min Fashaw and Elayne Trakand, who haven't been introduced to the series yet. The Matrix Resurrections: Keanu Reeves’ Sci-Fi Film Is Arriving on Amazon Prime Video on May 12.

She is the latest actor to join the series' second season in a recurring role following the casting of Guy Roberts, Arnas Fedaravicius and Gregg Chillingirian. The fantasy adaptation of Robert Jordan's books premiered in November 2021 and the second season is currently in production. The Wheel of Time is set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists, but only women can use it. It is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television and comes from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and Chuck writer Judkins, who is the showrunner and executive producer. Dominique Fishback Bags Lead Role in Donald Glover, Janine Nabers’ Amazon Show.

"The story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity," as per the logline reported by Deadline.

The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by Judkins. Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of iwot productions, Mike Weber, Ted Field of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe, and Uta Briesewitz will also serve as executive producers, with Briesewitz set to direct the first two episodes. Rosamund Pike will serve as producer and Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson as consulting producers, as per Deadline.

