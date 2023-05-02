Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani attended the Met Gala in a black saree gown look. The list of celebrities is getting bigger. Isha Ambani walked the red carpet in a beautiful Prabal Gurung's black silk saree gown. Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, BLACKPINK's Jennie and More - Check Out the Celebs Who Attended The Fashion Event This Year (View Pics).

Isha's ensemble features black silk fabric draped over one shoulder, plus thousands of crystals and pearls hand-embellishments extended into a floor-length train. For the glam, she opted for minimal makeup look and she kept her hair straight. She made her debut at the fashion show in a Christian Dior gown in 2017 and again in a lilac Prabal Gurung outfit in 2019.

Isha Ambani At Met Gala 2023

Exclusive: True to the #MetGala dress code of "In honor of Karl,” #IshaAmbani turned heads in a stunning, black, satin-back sari gown by Nepalese-American designer Prabal Gurung. READ MORE: https://t.co/rvkin2KyDY pic.twitter.com/m4TiEAO5E8 — VOGUE India (@VOGUEIndia) May 2, 2023

The Met Gala livestream is hosted by actor and producer La La Anthony, writer Derek Blasberg, and Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman. Internet multi-hyphenate Emma Chamberlain will return as Vogue's special correspondent. This year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label.

