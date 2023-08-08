Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 (ANI): Legendary singer Asha Bhosle is all set to turn 90 in September. And guess what? She has a musical feast in store for her fans as her birthday gift to them.

Next month the 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne' singer will perform at the ‘Asha 90 Live Concert’ in Dubai. Ahead of the concert, Asha Bhosle on Tuesday interacted with ANI.

Also Read | Jennifer Aniston Turns Off Instagram Comments Amid Jamie Foxx’s Anti-Semitic Controversy.

From talking about her birthday plans to singing a few lines of her ‘Aaiye Meherbaan Baithiye Jane Jaan’ song, Asha Bhosle was in complete fun mood throughout the conversation. She also recalled her fond memories with her Lata didi. She said, “We had a very good relationship, she was elder sister, mother and a singer too. We used to respect her. No one had the courage to question her. We were afraid of her. She used to sing very well. It is very difficult for anyone to copy her.”

When she was asked about who is her favourite singer from current lot. Asha Bhosle stated, “ I like Sunidhi Chauhan. she can sing all kinds of songs. Very nice voice, she has a different voice. Everyone else copies Lata ji, she doesn't. That sounds good to me.”

Also Read | BTS Suga Officially Starts Mandatory Military Duties.

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle is known as one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema in her career spanning over eight decades, she has recorded songs for films and albums in several Indian languages and received awards. She was also honoured with the Dadasahed Phalke Award. She was honoured by the Government of India with the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country in 2008. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)