New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Popular Italian DJ Olly Esse took to X on Monday to call out Air India Express, alleging rude behavior by the airline's staff at Delhi airport.

She posted a video in which she claimed that one of the airline's staff members behaved rudely not only toward her, but also toward several other passengers.

Esse also alleged that a female staff member pushed one of the travellers.

"Dear @AirIndiaX kindly inform your ground staff of Delhi T1, aisle E, that when they r not managing the customers properly, at least a sorry would be nice to hear. I pay for a bare minimum of decent behaviour," she posted on X.

The airline through their official X handle apologised to Esse for "any inconvenience caused" during her journey.

"Hi Olly, thank you for reaching out to us. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused during your journey. We kindly request you to please share your booking details, including the PNR, via DM so that we can look into the concern and assist you in a better way. We truly appreciate your patience and the opportunity to make this right, and we look forward to assisting you further," Air India Express responded.

Esse, originally from Italy, has been performing in India for quite some time and is quite well-versed with Indian music, especially Hindi songs. (ANI)

