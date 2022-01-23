Washington [US], January 23 (ANI): Latino music icon J Balvin is all set to headline a docuseries on mental wellness for Tplus, which is Telemundo's new content brand on Peacock.

As per Variety, the singer will share revelations about his journey toward mental wellness in a six-part docuseries, produced by Exile Content Studio and NBC News Studios.

The Medellin-born artist's candid documentary show, titled 'Gente Sana' (which translates to 'Healthy People'), will give viewers an exclusive and intimate look at his own life, as well as the lives of his closest friends, many of whom are also industry bigwigs.

Throughout the series, J Balvin will lead the way through the backstories that shaped their lives, the challenges they have overcome and how they continue to protect their happiness and find peace during these bizarre, unprecedented times.

Along with J Balvin's series in the Tplus programming slate, Telemundo is planning a wide array of Spanish and English-language entertainment, news and sports content and a significant expansion of Spanish-language titles on Peacock, including multiple seasons of some of Telemundo's biggest franchises and live coverage on Peacock of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. (ANI)

